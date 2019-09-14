Mollywood actor Malavika Mohanan, who replaced Deepika Padukone in Ishaan Khattar’s debut film Beyond The Clouds, is making the buzz on the internet with her hot picture in a saree. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, she has shared her photo in a white and golden cotton saree teamed up with a red blouse. She accessorised her look with bangles, a pair of earrings and bindi. With subtle makeup, she strikes a sexy pose flaunting her perfect curves.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Raja Ravi Varma-esque. (sic)”

Her picture is going viral and has been loved by her fans. One user commented, “Bless my eyes” while the other wrote, “Dream Girl”. Many of her followers left heart emojis on the picture.

Malavika Mohanan is a popular actress from the Malayalam film industry. She shot to fame with her debut film Pattam Pole in which she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film released in the year 2013. In an interview to The Hindu the actor revealed that it is Dulquer’s father and veteran actor Mammootty convinced her to give acting a shot. Malavika is the daughter of ace cinematographer K.U. Mohanan. He has worked for Hindi films like The Raees, Fukrey, Talaash, Aaja Nachle.

Malavika Mohanan was never heard before by Bollywood lovers even though she has been living in Mumbai her entire life. Though she was born in Payyanur in Kannur district, the actress has spent her life in this most loved metropolitan city.