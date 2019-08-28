2019 has got the best funny video! A paragliding video of a man has been doing rounds on the internet. It seems like the man is doing paragliding activity for the very first time. The man, identified as Vipin Sahu, a 24-year-old from UP’s Banda, went on an 11-day trip to Manali in July, this year. The video is going viral because of what he says while the man is in the ‘air.’ His reactions and expressions are so natural and many of us can relate to this video.

His lines “Bhai bas land kara de” and “Bhai 500 jyada le le lekin land kara de” have gone viral and are hilarious. Even netizens are getting so crazy that they have used their creative mind for funny memes. Equally funny is the paragliding guide’s instructions, insisting the flyer to keep his legs up “paanv uncha rakh”.

The video starts with Vipin saying hi to all his friends and sharing the view and later he cries, shouts, abuses and makes some funny noises. You just can’t afford to miss this video.

Watch the funny video here:

After the video went viral, netizens landed a lot of memes on this:

Me, five minutes into a family gathering. pic.twitter.com/9GL5SJrRuy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2019

When salaried people take the plunge and start a business 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SdKXdDBI63 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 26, 2019

100-200 jyada lele par land kara de😂🤣😂🤣 — kunwarprawal (@kunwarprawal) August 26, 2019

After 3-4 puffs :

Aasman ki unchaiyon me, charo taraf kohra hi kohra hai, boht badhiya After a whole joint:

Bhai, land karao

Bhai jyada lambi ride nai karega apan, ho gya bas

Bhai tu land kara de bas — Manan Mistry (@manan_277) August 28, 2019

People on social media:

Main udna chahata hoon, I want wings to fly..

Inner voice:

Bhai sau, do sau jyada lele par bas land kara de bhai.!! 😀😂#WednesdayWisdom#WednesdayMotivation — Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) August 28, 2019

Vipin has now expressed his interest in going skydiving. Let’s wait for his next video.

This video will surely make your day. Tell us your reactions in the comment section below.