We all know that the Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India has notified the recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and most the fines for traffic violations which have become higher than before. However, this act of government has brought Mahesh Babu’s film Bharat Ane Nenu into the limelight once again.

Fans are calling out Bharat Ane Nenu for being the inspiration behind the hike in traffic fines. They were anxious after a Gurgaon rickshaw driver was fined Rs 32,500 after jumping the red signal. Siva Koratala directorial featured a similar sequence where the newly appointed Chief Minister, played by Mahesh Babu, changed many laws of the state, including those regarding traffic rules.

However, in the film, the audience understood the main aim of the CM taking up the action and hopes that the same happens in real life. Social Media is flooded with hilarious memes and comments on the same that the government saw Bharat Ane Nenu to take the decision. One Twitter user wrote, “I think the government has watched #BHARATHaneNENU over the traffic rules..” and another one tweeted, “I think the government has watched #BHARATHaneNENU over the traffic rules. That’s great, if the government followed the complete the things which all did the same in movies.”

I think the government has watched #BHARATHaneNENU over the traffic rules. That’s great, if the government followed the complete the things which all did the same in movies. 🤘🏻. @narendramodi 👍🏻

In Hindi dubbed:… https://t.co/P4VKci8muV — RAM (@RameshY007) September 4, 2019

This is just like this scenes that was made in #BHARATHaneNENU ….. Arent they? #TrafficFine — David Jason7 (@Imjason17) September 4, 2019

P.S: Received as a Whatsapp forward#funvideo #TrafficFine #TrafficRules pic.twitter.com/WjanWpXENi — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 4, 2019

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000. In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

