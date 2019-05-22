Adding all the ooze to oomph right in the middle of a sulking week, Bharat actress Disha Patani raised the mercury with her latest sexy video on social media and fans can’t keep calm. Seen walking down a garden in ‘Slow Motion,’ Disha looked hotness personified and fans were left ogling.

In the shared viral video, Disha can be seen donning a floral strap dress with a deep back and plunging neckline and thigh-high slits. Walking under the shade of palm trees, the actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous and made fans heartbeats accelerate as she twirled and slowly broke into her million dollar smile by the end of the video. She captioned the post as, “Slow motion mein” punctuated by a flower emoji and a shy monkey emoji. Not surprisingly, the video garnered over 6 lakh views in an hour.

View this post on Instagram Slow motion mein 🌸🙈 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 22, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

Disha is gearing up for Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Slated to release next month during Eid, the actress is playing the character of a trapeze artiste in the film. Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019. This is the very first time that Disha and Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space.

Apart from Disha, Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Salman’s father. Other actors include Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Zafar, the film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Apart from Bharat, Disha has got Mohit Suri’s Malang in her kitty. The shooting of the film has already begun and Disha even posted a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur from the sets. The movie is slated for release on Valentine’s Day next year.