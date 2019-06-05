Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid-ul-Fitr offering and the much-awaited film Bharat has released today. The film also features Disha Patani, who plays the role of circus artist and Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend. It also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will feature at different points in the film’s timeline and Bharat’s journey.
The fans are applauding Salman’s performance and the on-screen chemistry between him and Katrina. Many have already declared the film a smashing hit and an emotional journey. Now, Twitter users are pouring their reviews after watching the film and called it nothing less than a ‘Blockbuster Hit’. One user wrote, “The emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!” while the other tweeted, “Salman is back with a Bang . He’s exceptional… Katrina excels… Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour +Acttion +emotions wonderfully…Some Scenes need to be trimmed.#Sallu Bhai #EID ka tofha dene agaya. Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview.”
Check out the Twitter review here:
Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has released in 4,700 theatres in India, overseas in over 1,300 screens and worldwide total in over 6,000 screens.