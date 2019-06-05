Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid-ul-Fitr offering and the much-awaited film Bharat has released today. The film also features Disha Patani, who plays the role of circus artist and Sunil Grover as Bharat’s friend. It also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will feature at different points in the film’s timeline and Bharat’s journey.

The fans are applauding Salman’s performance and the on-screen chemistry between him and Katrina. Many have already declared the film a smashing hit and an emotional journey. Now, Twitter users are pouring their reviews after watching the film and called it nothing less than a ‘Blockbuster Hit’. One user wrote, “The emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!” while the other tweeted, “Salman is back with a Bang . He’s exceptional… Katrina excels… Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour +Acttion +emotions wonderfully…Some Scenes need to be trimmed.#Sallu Bhai #EID ka tofha dene agaya. Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview.”

Check out the Twitter review here:

Absolute gem of a movie!!!! #Bharat is the best movie of Salman Khan till date alongside Bajrangi … This one is huge! Expect a havoc at the box office . 4.5/5 🌟 #BharatReview . This time Salman delivers finally. — Aarohan Pokharel (@IamAarohan) June 4, 2019

#Bharat BLOCKBUSTER. #BharatReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 out of 5 @aliabbaszafar and producers @atulreellife and @nikhilnamit have outdone themselves! To weave history with emotions, drama & action. #KatrinaKaif looks stunning! A true Indian beauty..@BeingSalmanKhan Sir as usual 1 man army. — Nilesh Bhatt (@NeileshBhatt) June 4, 2019

After watching !! Still Thinking about #Bharat ! What a FANTASTIC Film ! Seriously Loved it 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 2, 2019

#Bharat: BlockBuster

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Salman is back with a Bang . He’s exceptional… Katrina excels… Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour +Acttion +emotions wonderfully…Some Scenes need to be trimmed.#Sallu Bhai #EID ka tofha dene agaya. Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview — Voleti Sai Jagannadh (@iamvsj) June 5, 2019

#Bharat One word review : Masterpiece The emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠(4.5/5) — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 5, 2019

Watched #Bharat My Rating – ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1st Half – Full of humour drama but keeps story intact

2nd Half – Beast mode, full of emotions Salman is top notch. One of the best performances after #TereNaam

Kat is ravishing

Sunil – 2nd Lead extraordinary Verdict- BLOCKBUSTER 🙏 — दारोग़ा ठप्पू सिंह (@RagaTheChor) June 5, 2019

#bharat

First half – mindblowing 👌

Well blend of comedy & emotion !

Goosebumps in many scenes

Sure shot blockbuster if it continues in second half too !@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm — RETWEET WORLD (@RETWEETWORLD3) June 5, 2019

Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has released in 4,700 theatres in India, overseas in over 1,300 screens and worldwide total in over 6,000 screens.