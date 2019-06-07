It’s not new when a Salman Khan film releases and one witnesses mass hysteria in theatres. Something similar happened at Mumbai’s Gaiety cinema hall. A clip from inside the theatre is being circulated on social media that shows just how big is Salman’s fan following and how successful he is when it comes to entertaining the masses. The clip shows the audience cheering for their superstar as he comes on the screen and dances to the tunes of Slow Motion Mein with Disha Patani in Bharat. People can be seen singing the song in one loud rhythm while also trying to follow the actor’s hook step in the video. The frenzy among the fans gives goosebump. Watch the viral video here:

This is surely not the only theatre at which the audience has shown such love for Salman and his style of cinema. The fact that Bharat has set the Box Office on fire on its opening day itself proves that Bhai-mania is here to rule the audience. Whistles, claps, cheers and total display of excitement in abundance – fans just don’t shy away from showing their love to Salman and opening their hearts to his star appeal.

Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of first-day collection. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is also Salman’s biggest Eid opener now. Wait for several more Box Office records to be broken and new ones to be set up!