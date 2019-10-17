Bhojpuri popular actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is celebrating Karva Chauth with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her lovey-dovey photo with her husband and wishing fans on the festival of love and togetherness. In the picture, Monalisa looks gorgeous in a yellow sheer saree teamed up with halter neck blouse, She teamed up her look with bangles, subtle makeup, vermillion, winged eyeliner, mangalsutra and bold red lipstick. Vikrant can be seen sporting a casual look in maroon shirt and trousers.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Karwa Chauth 🙏🙏… ❤️🌸💑 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT



Earlier, the Nazar actor has shared her video flaunting her sexy dance moves with Gul Khan on the song ‘Udta Punjab’. Dressed in a bright floral yellow dress, she can be seen flaunting her hot thumkas. She captioned the clip, “Burning the dance floor with our moves with #udtapunjab …. @gulenaghmakhan #partytime #masti #fun #dance #music. (sic)”



She has also shared her array of pictures in a floral yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with dazzling pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. Her pictures are from the launch party of Gul Khan’s other show ‘Jaadu Hai Jinnka’ and the entire cast of Nazar slayed the party with their style statement. She wrote, “Look For Something Positive In Each Day… Even If Some Days You Have To Look A Little Harder #goodmorning #positivity #positivevibes #blessed Beautifully Captured by: @gulenaghmakhan ma’m… thank you for lovely pictures. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.