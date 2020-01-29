Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is winning the hearts of her fans with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. She also engages with fans through her social media posts and keeps them updated about her activities of the day. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her picture dressed in hospital clothes and looks like she has been hospitalised. With face turned brown and braided hair, she strikes a pose on a hospital bed.

However, there is nothing to worry about as the picture is from the sets of the show ‘Nazar’ and looks like the daayan of the show, Mohona, will be seen getting seriously injured while taking their revenge from the Rathod family. Sharing the post, she wrote, “My Silence Is Just Another Word.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures donning a plunging neckline black bralette teamed up with bright yellow shorts. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup and a dash of bold lipstick. Needless to say, her sultry pictures will make your jaws drop. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “It Doesn’t Matter How Slowly You Go… As Long As You Don’t Stop #goodmorning #world #happy #me #thankyougod #gratitude”. (sic)



Recently, during the interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.