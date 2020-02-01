Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is setting the internet on fire with her sultry look from the magazine cover and she looks sizzling hot. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture clad in a black bralette teamed up with shimmery shorts and shrug worn over it. With subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, kohl in eyes and a neckpiece, she raises the hotness bar.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Every Wall Is A Door.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Every Wall Is A Door … 🙏🙏 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 31, 2020 at 11:20pm PST



Earlier, she gave out major couple goals after she shared her picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa looks hot in pastel green sheer top teamed up with black denim while Vikrant looks dapper in beige coloured t-shirt teamed up with matching shirt and denim. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “You Stole My Heart 💓… But I Will Let You Keep It …. #posers #attitude #jawaanijaneman.” (sic)



Recently, during the interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.