Bhojpuri actor Ritu Singh who was shooting for a film in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh was held captive at gunpoint by a stalker on Saturday. The youth opened fire in the hotel Ritu was staying with the crew.

The youth was identified as Pankaj Yadav. He was reportedly stalking Ritu Singh for a long time and broke into her room with a pistol on Saturday and threatened her to marry him. Yadav fired at a local man named Ashok who tried to intervene. Ashok was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

On hearing the gunshot, the staff members informed the police. A police team headed by SP Patil reached the spot immediately. Yadav opened fired at the SP Patil when he was asked to surrender his pistol. The bullet passed by SP Patil’s ear leaving him injured. Police then overpowered Yadav and arrested him.

The police investigation is underway. “Pankaj continued pointing pistol at Ritu and me. He was adamant to marry her,” SP Patil was quoted saying to the media.