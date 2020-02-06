Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is ruling hearts with her sensational looks in a blue shimmery gown. She has taken the internet by a storm yet again with her recent Instagram video where she is flaunting her blue gown. Seen donning a blue heavy sleeveless long dress, the sexy television actor twirls and flaunts her dress.

After an array of photos in a floral shimmery royal blue gown, Monalisa shared this video which is trending all over the internet. She has teamed up the look with floral golden earrings, smokey eyes, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and dash of lipstick. With hair pinned straight and matching golden finger ring, she has set the screens on fire with her sultry poses.

Take a look at the video of Monalisa speaking about her costume:

Get set shoot #letsshoot 🦋🎥



Monalisa has been on a roll lately as the sexy diva was recently celebrating her best friend Puja Banerjee’s birthday. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa captioned, “Happy Birthday 🥳 my dear @banerjeepuja … Sending You Smiles For Every Moment Of Your Special Day ❤️😘😘… Have A Wonderful Time in Dubai 🥰

#birthdaygirl #happybirthday

On the professional front, Monalisa plays the role of a daayan on Star Plus’ show Nazar which is her maiden daily soap. While she keeps receiving positive responses from fans for her performance in the show, the makers try to introduce some new twists and turn regularly in order to keep the audience glued to the screens.

One of the most sought after and highest-paid actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa has worked with many top actors of the industry. She has also been featured on Hoichoi original adult-comedy Dupur Thakurpo. Apart from this, she has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.