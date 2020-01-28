Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who recently had a photo shoot with a lifestyle magazine, has shared her another drool-worthy picture and fans can’t get over her hot look. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her picture in a black bralette top and yellow shorts. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup and a dash of bold lipstick. Needless to say, her sultry pictures will make your jaws drop. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “It Doesn’t Matter How Slowly You Go… As Long As You Don’t Stop ✋🏻🙏🙏…#goodmorning #world #happy #me #thankyougod #gratitude”.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has shared her hot picture in an olive monokini teamed up with multi-colour scarf around her waist. With subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she looks her sexiest best in monokini. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Optimism Is A Happiness Magnet … #goodmorning #thursday #vibes #fhm #magazine #shoot #bts #throwback.” (sic).

Talking about her fitness regime, Nazar fame told the magazine during an interview, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.