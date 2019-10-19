Bhojpuri bombshell and TV actor Monalisa who has recently celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband is enjoying some me-time on the sets of her show. After making all go green with envy by posting lovey-dovey pictures, Monalisa now took it to her Instagram to share a dance video of her flaunting hot thumkas on Guru Randhawa’s ‘Nikle Patola Banke’. On Saturday morning, she treated fans with her super hot dance video in a pink suit, kohled eyes and sexy moves.

The Punjabi number is on everyone’s top music chart and no one misses to shake their body on the tunes of ‘Nikle Patola Banke’.

Monalisa can be seen dancing in her free time on the sets of Nazar, a supernatural show, where she plays the role of a daayan aka Mohona. With her amazing moves and killer expressions, the diva has seriously raised the bars of dancing.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram Nikli Patola Banke 👩🏻😀😀😇🌸….. #saturdaymood #saturday #weekendvibes A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

The famous actor also shared a couple of her photos in a red lehenga. In the shared pictures, she completed her look with a bold red lipstick, kohl in eyes and subtle makeup. She has kept her hair natural and loose, letting the tresses fall back and accessorised the final look with a mangtika.

Monalisa enjoys a massive 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Fans are impressed with her acting skills in her maiden TV show Nazar as she plays an evil force daayan named ‘Mohana’ in the daily soap.

When she’s not shooting for an episode on the sets, Monalisa is enjoying a vacation with her husband Vikrant Sing Rajpoot whom she married during her journey in Bigg Boss 10.