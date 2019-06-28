Monalisa, who plays the role of Mohona aka Daayan in Nazar, is all set for the new character ‘Nurse’ in the upcoming episode of the show. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a nurse avatar and praised herself to work in different characters. She wrote, “One Show …. and I am So Many Characters 🙏… #actorslife#blessed #lovemywork …. this time #nurse 👩‍⚕️❤️ #nazar ..”

Monalisa often shares sneak-peek pictures and on-set clicks on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor looks sexy in a peach nurse dress She has shared a series of pics with different poses and looks happy to do what she is doing.

Take a look at the pictures:

With 2 million followers on Instagram, the actress is riding high on the popularity charts on social media. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.