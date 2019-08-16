Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is enjoying the best phase of her life. She is currently seen in Star Plus’ Nazar as Mohona aka Daayan. Her role is very interesting and viewers are giving positive feedback. She is an avid social media user, who knows how to keep her fans in a happy space with regular updates. She enjoys a massive 2.1 million followers on the photo-sharing site. Today, the actor shared a picture with her best friend twinning in white. Monalisa and her friend kept the look simple and elegant in a white salwar suit. Both of them are looking gorgeous in traditional attire. The actor completed the look with a black bindi.

While sharing the picture on social media, Monalisa wrote, “Her caption reads: “Twinning …. #bestie #partnerincrime @riyasingh2291.” Riya Singh is her sister-in-law (Vikrant Singh Rajput’s sister).

Take a look at Monalisa’s picture:

View this post on Instagram Twinning 👭…. #bestie #partnerincrime 😜🎀 @riyasingh2291 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 15, 2019 at 10:25pm PDT



Monalisa celebrated Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan with her family. She showed her patriotic side by unfurling the flag and giving background music of Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Watch the video here:

The Bhojpuri star has worked in several languages. Her Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo Season 2 went viral for her hot and sensuous role of a juma boudi. ‘Nazar’ isn’t the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants. The actress began her career by working in Bhojpuri films and is a big name in the industry today. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.