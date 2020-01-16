Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is ruling hearts with her sensational looks in a blue shimmery gown. She has taken the internet by a storm yet again with her recent Instagram video dancing to Senorita. Seen donning a blue heavy sleeveless gown, the sexy television actor twirls and flaunts her dress. After an array of photos in a floral shimmery royal blue gown, Monalisa shared this video which is trending all over the internet. She has teamed up the look with floral golden earrings, smokey eyes, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and dash of lipstick. With hair pinned straight and matching golden finger ring, she has set the screens on fire with her sultry poses.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I Love It When You Call Me Señorita 🎶…. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️…. #señorita #selflove #twirl #feelingloved”.



Monalisa has been on a roll lately as the sexy actress was recently in Kolkata, amidst family and friends, to ring in the New Year with her loved ones. On the professional front, Monalisa plays the role of a daayan on Star Plus’ show Nazar which is her maiden daily soap. While she keeps receiving positive responses from fans for her performance in the show, the makers try to introduce some new twists and turn regularly in order to keep the audience glued to the screens.

One of the most sought after and highest-paid actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa has worked with many top actors of the industry. She has also been featured on Hoichoi original adult-comedy Dupur Thakurpo. Apart from this, she has also starred in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.