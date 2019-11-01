Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa never misses a chance to show her daily updates on Instagram. Like every day, today also the bombshell shared a sizzling picture of her where she is seen sitting in a coffee shop and waiting for her cup. Monalisa flaunts her natural beauty in a series of selfies. She can be seen wearing a multicolour top with the no-makeup make-up look.

She sure knows how to keep it stylish at all times! Along with the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Coffee and gossip sessions!”. Monalisa, who is currently playing an antagonist on a TV show, Nazar, looks nothing less than a sexy siren.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram Coffee and gossip sessions! A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:17am PDT

Monalisa also shared her Halloween look:

View this post on Instagram Halloween ready 🎃.. #happyhalloween #halloweennight @vigovideoindiaofficial A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 31, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Monalisa is one of the most sought after female names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor also became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss and her supernatural show titled Nazar on Star Plus. Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is often seen hanging out with the love of her life. Together, they make a stunning pair. In fact, Monalisa recently uploaded many pictures in which she was seen posing with her husband. What do you think of her latest picture though?