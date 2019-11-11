Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently shooting for a promo and soon it will be out for all her followers. Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures where she can be seen donning a black saree with red strips over the pallu and blouse sleeves. She has completed her look with bangles, a pair of silver earrings, smokey eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick.

She has styled her hair into loose curls letting the tresses fall back. Flaunting her sexy back in backless blouse, she looks smoking hot in the pictures. She has captioned the post as, “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring… #promoshoot #apnanewsaayega. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures from her sister-in-law and best friend’s engagement. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a beige coloured blouse teamed up with green lehenga. With a pair of chandbalis, bangles and subtle makeup, she oozes oomph in the photos. She captioned the pictures as, “Hometown….For my Sister-in-law cum best friend’s Engagement 💍…. Stylist : @anjalisharma_7 Outfit : @maitrimehtalabel Earings : @sataara19 Bangles & Ring : @arendelle.in #ringceremony #engagement #aboutyesterday #godblessyou both @riyasingh2291 @rag_hu_0. (sic)”



Recently, the Nazar fame has grabbed the Stardust award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. Talking about her struggles, she said, “2016, the year I entered Indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing.”

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.