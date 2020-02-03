Bhojpuri sizzling actor Monalisa is riding high on success with her current role as daayan in Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar. The glamorous diva is an avid user of Instagram and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal life.

Monalisa’s role as a daayan has been loved by the audiences, therefore, she keeps posting pictures from the sets of Nazar. Recently, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a series of hot pictures where she was seen wearing a sexy peach saree. Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa gives her female fans new creative ideas of wearing traditional clothes in a modern way.

Monalisa kept her hair open, she wore matching peach bangles, pink bindi and pink nail paint. She completed her look with pink earrings. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Monalisa captioned the post with heart emojis.

Monalisa captioned her picture, ‘When My ❤️ @vikrant8235 is shooting in Filmcity… hamara milna to banta hai na 😃…. Lovely meeting you beautiful’.

Monalisa is not just popular for her on-screen presence but she’s one of the most sought after faces of the Bhojpuri film industry when it comes to promoting a healthy lifestyle. In her latest interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime. The actor revealed that she never aspired to achieve ‘size-zero’. Monalisa said she doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘strict diets’ to achieve a certain kind of body. The actor emphasised on the importance of self-love. She was quoted saying, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist named Mohona. She has also been roped in for another show named Apna News Ayega which will be aired on Sab TV.