Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, who worked hard to lose some oodles of weight, recently posted some of the bold and sultry pictures of herself from the latest photoshoot. However, the pictures did not go well with some of the netizens and they started to troll her for wearing a revealing dress and showing off too much of her skin. Not only this, but few people went a new low and body shamed her.

Some of the netizens commented that she has revealed way too much while the other wrote that she doesn’t look good in her photos.

In the first picture, she can be seen donning a black dress teamed up with dark maroon lipstick and bold makeup. She captioned it, “I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting Pic Courtesy : @sameer_0291 Managed by : @hvevents.in @pooja.singh3105 Makeup : irfaan.” (sic)

In another photo, she can be seen wearing a white crop top teamed up with ripped denim shorts. With subtle makeup and pink lips, she strikes a seductive pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Slaying is an art! Watch this space for more pictures coming soon. Stay tuned! Pic Courtesy : Sameer_0291 Managed by : @pooja.singh3105 @hvevents.in Mekup irfan #newme #newlife #newlook #photoshoot #actorlifestyle #teamranichatterjee.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



On the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.