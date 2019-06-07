Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is all set to participate in the most controversial yet the most popular show Bigg Boss season 13 hosted by Salman Khan. As per the SpotboyE report, the makers are in talks with Rani to participate on the show. There are also reports that the organisers are making efforts to rope in Rani for the last two years as a contestant but things couldn’t materialise due to actor’s tight schedule. Looks like, this year makers are successful in roping her as one of the contestants of the show.

It has also been revealed that she has already started prepping for the show. A source close to the actor has said that she is working hard to lose oodles of weight and shed some of the extra kilos before she enters the house. Her Instagram is already proof that she is going through an intense workout session.

Talking about the Bhojpuri stars, actors like Ravi Kisan, Sambhavana Seth, Manoj Tiwari, Nirahua and Monalisa have participated on the show so far and Rani will be the latest addition to the list.

Amongst others who have been reportedly approached for the show are Zareen Khan, comedian Siddharth Sagar, Himansh Kohli and Donal Bisht.

Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.