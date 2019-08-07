Bhojpuri cinema’s hottest couple Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have been gripped into controversies after former revealed that Lagavelu Lipstick singer Pawan Singh tried to sabotage her career. Akshara also received death threat calls and texts for a year now. Following which she filed an FIR against the singer. He has been reportedly booked for defaming and posting ‘vulgar’ pictures and videos of actor Akshara Singh on the internet. Now, Bhojpuri actor Smriti Sinha expressed her views on the controversy. In a recent interview, she said that Akshara is a strong girl and she will not come under the pressure of anyone.

She further said that if the relationship is toxic, it is good for both of them to get separated. She also said that it is good for both of them to get out of the relationship quickly.

As per the latest reports, Akshara decided to end her friendship after he got married in March 2018. The singer, however, did not want things to end yet and began pressurising her to continue their friendship, it added. Akshara has alleged he also threatened to “not let her work in the industry”.

Bhojpuri actor and the melodious queen Akshara Singh is one of the most gorgeous faces of the industry. On the work front, she will be next seen in Babua Bawali, Gunday, Janaam 2, Majanua, Love Marriage and Vivah.

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is among the top-notch actors of Bhojpuri cinema who is a playback singer as well and has been serving the industry from quite a long time. Till now, Pawan has featured in more than 100 movies and will next be seen featuring in movies including Zahreela and Sher Singh.