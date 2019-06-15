Bhojpuri film industry actor Monalisa, who has made her place in the world of television, has been active on social media these days. Also known as Antara Biswas, the actor has earned a lot of prominence in the industry via ‘Bigg Boss 10’ and in Star Plus’s ‘Nazar’ serial, where she plays the role of a Dayan (Mohona). Recently a stunt video of the actor has surfaced where she was seen standing in a fast moving bus. And now, Monalisa shared a new video where she can be seen driving the same bus. Can you imagine how talented she is!

Monalisa keeps her fans surprised with her stunt videos. The latest one was shared on her Instagram account, on which many have commented and called her multi-talented actress. The actor has said that she is driving the bus for the very first time. However, it doesn’t look that way- she is a pro man!

The video shows Monalisa driving a bus in a forest area. She is dressed in the character of Mohana, the role she plays in ‘Nazar’. The caption says, “How About This Bus Driver #mohana ….👀👀… Such fabulous Experience while Driving A Bus For The FirstTime…. So Happy To Do New Things … #pushupyourlimits#workplace #happyplace#thankyougod #nazar … exciting episodes ahead only on @starplus#staytuned”.

Watch the video here:

One of the users said, “My hottie is a superwoman 😍❤️🔥”. Another one wrote, “Zaberdust👍👍 u really a brave and talented lady 👏👏👏👏👏 we love u❤”.

Monalisa is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in the show.