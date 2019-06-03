Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa, who is busy shooting her episodes of Nazar, is all set to dazzle you with her drool-worthy pictures from the sets. Monalisa plays the role of a daayan as Mohona and has engaged her fans with her acting skills. The supernatural thriller show is receiving lots of love from the audiences.

Monalisa looks sexy as she sizzles in a coral orange colour suit with floral background. She looks beautiful in matching bindi, bangles and earrings. Her hair is so perfect for the picture and can make you go crazy. While sharing the pics, Monalisa captioned, “If I Had A Single Flower 🌹 For Every Time , I Think About You, I Could Walk Forever In My Garden … #monday #feelingmyself#happyhappy #gardengarden#selfobsessed

In Love With The Pics 📸💄: @yogesh_gupta4545”.

Take a look at the pics:



A few days back, Monalisa shared a series of pictures wherein she was seen posing on the sets of Nazar. The actress looked beautiful in a pink outfit and wrote, “Some candid shots on the sets of #Nazar #Mohona Follow me for some exclusive behind the scenes”.

On the personal front, Monalisa is happily married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Bigg Boss season 10. The two have been enjoying their marital bliss.