The most beautiful and talented actor in the TV industry Monalisa is a vivid social media user and never misses a chance to update her fans with professional and personal pictures. The Bhojpuri hottie is here to make your weekend lit as she shared stunning pics on Instagram. On Saturday afternoon, Monalisa has shared something on her feed and we are gushing over her natural beauty.

Well, she posted hot selfies of her hanging out in bed looking sexy AF. She had no makeup on, not a single trace of tinted lip balm, brow filler. How refreshing is that! Apparently, everyone’s digging makeup-free Monalisa because this pic has over 80, 000 likes and counting and we are jealous. She posted the picture on her feed with the caption, “Every day Begins With An Act Of Courage And Hope : Getting Out Of Bed 🛌… #goodmorning #friends #offday #beinglazy”.

Needless to say, the picture broke the Internet as fans gushed over her.

Have a look at Monalisa’s sexy pictures:



For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.