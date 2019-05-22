Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey is ruling fans heart with her hotness on Instagram. Recently, the actor sets the internet ablaze with her latest picture in a ‘no makeup’ makeup selfie. In the photo, she can be seen giving a sultry pose and fans can’t stop swooning over her. Dressed in a red and white outfit, she has accessorised her look with nude lipstick and highlighter on her face. She has kept her hair open falling down on the forehead as she gave a sensuous expression for a candid.

Amrapali gives a touch of mascara highlighting her eyelashes. While sharing the picture, Dubey glows like a flower as the caption shows an emoticon of a blooming flower. The picture has gone viral online and is making people go weak in knees. We can’t stop gushing about her good looks with freshly-blow dried hair.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🌺 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on May 20, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Waiting for You like ❤️🕰 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on May 18, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

A few days ago, Amrapali Dubey uploaded series of photos of rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. She can be seen wearing a black and white outfit with soft curls and minimal makeup. Amrapali looks hot and sexy in the pictures and Nirahua compliments her in a Black suit and grey shirt. The caption says, “Some photos from my brothers Sangeet ceremony with my most favourite man @dineshlalyadav”. (sic)