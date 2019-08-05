Amrapali Dubey is one of the hottest actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She has transformed into a new avatar after losing oodles of weight. Amrapali resembles Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in this video and in many of her pictures. Her expressions are to die for. Recently, Amrapali took to the Instagram story to share a dance video from the sets of a film. Wearing a pink-purple saree, with kumkum and red lipstick, the Nirahua Hindustani actor dances to the tunes of Bhojpuri song.

Amrapali Dubey is a keen user of TikTok and never misses a chance to entertain her fans with hilarious and sensuous dance videos. The bombshell’s style in this video is very much liked by people and her contagious cute expression will make you go crazy.

Take a look at the recent dance video of Amrapali Dubey:

Take a look at Amrapali Dubey and Priyanka Chopra’s pic. Don’t they look like sisters?

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film Jai Veeru alongside Nirahua. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh. She has also set the screens ablaze with her hot dance moves in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya.