Television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has a huge fan following and her fans are always excited to know more about her personal and professional life. Fans adore her and shower love on the actor’s pictures with compliments. Monalisa is quite a poser and often shares pics that makes fans go berserk. Recently she was seen enjoying Mumbai Rains and even shared a series of pictures in a mini yellow floral dress.

Monalisa has teamed up her look with woollen boots and bold lipstick. She poses sensuously for the Camera with the big tree at the background. The caption of the post is, “A Grateful Heart Is A Magnet For Miracles ❤️💖💕….. #feelingmyself”. The actor never shies to flaunt her sexy curves and this time again Monalisa shows off in the pics below:

View this post on Instagram A Grateful Heart Is A Magnet For Miracles ❤️💖💕….. #feelingmyself A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 21, 2019 at 1:08am PDT

Monalisa made her television debut last year with the supernatural show titled ‘Nazar’. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force daayan aka Mohona and has been showered with immense praises for her performance. Talking about Nazar, it is receiving a lot of positive response from the viewers.

Monalisa made her acting debut with a Bhojpuri film titled Bhole Shankar 2008 and ever since, she has been working with top actors like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh among other stars. She gained more popularity when she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss where she tied the knot with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.