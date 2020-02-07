Bhojpuri hotshot Monalisa aka Antara Biswas who is currently seen in Nazar, has upped her style game and fans cannot get enough of her classy and also sassy looks. She is also often seen dressed in beautiful shimmery sarees. Recently, the actor posted a picture of herself in a hot red saree on Instagram, stunning her fans and friends.

Monalisa donned a bright red and black floral saree with a plain red border. She styled it with a shimmery red blouse and red bangles and lipstick. The Bhojpuri bombshell accessorised her outfit with statement silver earrings and flaunted her hairdo with a nice juda along with red roses. With a fanbase of over 2.8 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts her pictures and videos, Monalisa captions the picture as, “In My Mind, I See All My Passionate Memories In Bright, Burning Red…#onset #newlook #lovingit #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388: @deepakpathak663.”

Have a look at Monalisa’s latest pictures:



Many celebrities showered love and appreciation on Monalisa’s post. Some even went on to praise the actor’s style of handling saree.

Monalisa plays the role of a daayan on Star Plus’ show Nazar which is her maiden daily soap. While she keeps receiving positive responses from fans for her performance in the show, the makers try to introduce some new twists and turn regularly in order to keep the audience glued to the screens. Recently, the show Nazar completed 400 episodes. The whole team went out for a party and the actor expressed the happiness over a post. The show has been doing well in terms of TRP and is expected to witness another big twist. The entire cast and crew of the show are in the happy zone as their show achieved yet another milestone.