Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making her career in the television industry with Star Plus’ Nazar. The bombshell has a huge fan following on social media that whatever picture or video she uploads on the internet, it goes viral within a few minutes. Recently, Monalisa raised the temperatures on Instagram with her sexy picture in a floral blue jumpsuit. Her candid pose in a garden with open hair is making her fans go gaga over her beauty. Monalisa’s ‘no makeup’ look makes her more beautiful and pretty.

While sharing the picture, Monalisa captioned the picture as, “Starve Your Distractions …. Feed Your Focus 🤘🏻… #fridaymood #fridayvibes #positivity#simple #nomakeup #look”.

Check out Monalisa’s picture here:

Treating her 1.9 million followers, she once again is making her fans go weak in the knees and how! Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a white crop top and red hot pants. With perfect makeup, kohled eyes and pink lipstick, she has completed her look with killer expressions and seductive poses. Monalisa wrote, “If You Want To Be “HAPPY “ …. “Be” ….. #happy #behappy #thursdaymotivation #thursdayvibes Photographed : and: @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

Monalisa’s performance as Mohona in Nazar is being appreciated. Even though the supernatural show has received criticism for promoting black magic, its popularity among the audience is only rising up. The show, on May 3, 2019, completed 200 episodes. It features Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.