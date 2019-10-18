After Karva Chauth, celebrities have started with Diwali preps. Diwali parties are happening on every channel and TV actor Monalisa who is seen as daayan aka Mohona in Nazar is all set to go for the celebrations. These parties, of course, can’t go by without glamming up for the event. The Bhojpuri actor didn’t miss out on the opportunity to turn up in ethnic wear and steal everyone’s attention. She picked the all-time favourite Indian traditional wear – lehenga with Banarasi dupatta.

Monalisa looks pretty in all-red ensembles. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and we can’t take eyes off her. The plunging neckline of the blouse adds sexiness to her look. She curled her hair and wore red bold lips.

While sharing the pictures of Instagram, Monalisa wrote, “Something special for Diwali with @starplus family! #DiwaliEvent #happydiwali #staytuned #nazar #mohana”.

One of the pics has her husband Vikrant Singh whom she go married on January 19, 2017, in the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at the pictures:

Monalisa also added a picture on her Instagram stories of her mehendi clad hands to celebrate Karva Chauth. She was looking breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow saree and a halter neck blouse. She accentuated her look with a maroon lipstick, sindoor and bindi and teamed up her saree with matching gold jewellery. Her husband was seen wearing a maroon kurta.

Monalisa is one of the most sought after female names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor also became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss and her supernatural show titled Nazar on Star Plus. Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and is often seen hanging out with the love of her life. Together, they make a stunning pair.