Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa, who took part in Bigg Boss 10 and married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show, recently shared a lovey-dovey picture of the two in red outfits. They can be seen twinning it right and giving couple goals to their fans. Presently, Monalisa is playing the role of a daayan in Nazar and she has done a stupendous job playing Mohana.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Bigg Boss 10 last January. Vikrant appeared on the show for a brief period of time. The much in love couple just shot a pose for a sexy photoshoot. The couple heats up things with their superb chemistry and charismatic style. The pictures have the duo looking their stylish best in red outfits. Monalisa completed her look with red lipstick, blow dry hair, and pink eye makeup.

Check the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ … A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 17, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT

Monalisa is active on social media and makes sure her fans have something to talk about her every morning. Monalisa finds a huge fan following among the audience. Not just the Bhojpuri cinema viewers but the Hindi TV audience across the country is aware of the magic Monalisa brings on the small screen. After making an entry on TV with Bigg Boss, the actor moved to star in popular daily soap Nazar. Monalisa plays the character of a daayan – a witch, on the show and is loved for her performance. Her look for the show has also become quite popular. Monalisa is seen dressed in striking ethnic outfits with severely curly hair and dramatic makeup.