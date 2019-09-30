Bhojpuri sensation and TV actor Monalisa never misses a chance to flaunt herself in front of her fans. Her Instagram is full of her videos and pictures which is treat her fans with. Every day there is something or the other which Monalisa shares and today, the actor has given a glimpse of her room where she poses sensuously and flaunts sexy thighs in a black high slit dress.

Monalisa’s room has her favourite quote “Smile is the best makeup” and a picture of Lord Ganesha. She is a true believer of god and shares positive things on social media. While sharing the picture with her fans on Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Always Believe Something Wonderful Is About To Happen 🙏🙏…”

Monalisa, popular for her performance as Mohanna on TV show Nazar, is looking as sexy as ever in her new post. She is seen wearing what looks like a black shirt dress. Severely curly hair and those sultry expressions on face further compliment her look. Monalisa looks attractive in the pictures.

Take a look at Monalisa’s sexy pose:



Monalisa’s presence on the small screen with reality TV shows and supernatural show Nazar has made her a household name. When she’s not shooting for an episode on the sets, Monalisa is enjoying a vacation with her husband Vikrant Sing Rajpoot whom she married during her journey in Bigg Boss 10.

Nazar also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.