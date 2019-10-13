Bhojpuri bombshell and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is famous for Daayan avatar, is one of the most-sought divas of the industry and telly world. She is an avid user of social media and likes to be engaged with her fans through sensual and sexy pictures and videos. Monalisa updates her fans daily with one picture be it a poolside bikini picture or a throwback pic from a vacation.

Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram to share her picture and it is hotness personified. Dressed in an orange romper, she has teamed up her look with bold red lipstick and a wide smile. The picture will definitely give you major weekend vibes.

Monalisa seems to be having a major #TakeMeBack moment these days as she fondly posts a series of pictures from her vacation. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a wanderlust worthy vacation recap accompanying it with the caption, ‘Take me back’.

On the work front, Monalisa’s current show Nazar is performing well on the TRP charts as well and the audience cannot stop praising the actor for her performance. From climbing buildings to performing high-octane action sequences, she is doing everything to get into the skin of her character. Apart from Monalisa, the show also features Harsh Rajput, Niyati Fatnani, Smita Bansal and Sreejita De among others.