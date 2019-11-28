Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her bold looks and she never shies away to flaunt her curves. From donning a sexy saree look to her bikini-clad pictures, she sets the screen ablaze with her hot and sexy avatar. Now, wiping-off Thursday blues, she has taken to Instagram to share her sultry picture in a black bikini by the poolside as she gears up to take a dip and relaxes on her day off.

Clad in a sexy black bikini, she has teamed up her look with bold red lipstick and subtle makeup. In another picture, she can be seen flaunting her swimming skills.

Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “And Now Its “ME TIME”.. #waterbaby #metime #dayoff #besttime. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her BTS picture from her show Nazar along with Ansh aka Harsh Rajpoot. In the photo, while she can be seen donning a navy blue saree teamed up with subtle makeup, bindu and a pair of earrings, Harsh looks dapper in blue jacket and black trousers. She captioned the pictures as, “Enemies On Screen…. Friends Off Screen …. #bts #dayan #davansh #posers #nazar @starplus. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.