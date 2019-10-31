Bhojpuri hot actor and Nazar fame Monalisa never misses treating her fans with her sexy pictures. This time, the bombshell has flaunted her one-shouldered dress and has reminded us just how much she still loves the neon trend. Monalisa, who began as a casual dresser has graduated to being a total fashionista and we are loving every bit of it.

There has been a lot of transformation in her fashion, makeup, hair and style. Her latest pictures on Instagram can tell you a lot about her. She is hot and we are currently crushing on the diva’s latest look which is out of this world.

With over 2.4 Million followers, her pictures and videos instantly go viral on the internet. Teasing fans on a weekday, she took to Instagram to share her array of photos in short neon one-shoulder dress. She teamed up her look with a neon waist belt, perfect makeup, lip gloss, a pair of earrings and hair left loose and styled naturally. For the click, she strikes sultry poses and we cannot stop looking at her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Neon is the new black. ✨💛 #styledby : @heenaalad

📸: @vishanklakhara”.

Have a look at Monalisa’s recent pictures: