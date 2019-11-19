Bhojpuri sizzling actor Monalisa is riding high on success with her current role as daayan in Star Plus’ supernatural show Nazar. The glamorous diva is an avid user of Instagram and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal life. Monalisa’s role as a daayan has been loved by the audiences, therefore, she keeps posting pictures from the sets of Nazar. Recently, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a series of hot pictures where she was seen wearing a sexy peach halter neck saree. Her pictures are making us go gaga with her sultry look.

The Bombshell gives her female fans new creative ideas of wearing traditional clothes in a modern way. Monalisa kept her hair open, she wore matching peach bangles, pink bindi and pink nail paint. She completed her look with pink earrings. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Monalisa captioned the posr with heart emojis.

Monalisa is posing with one side of the chandelier and the light on her face is so glowly.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram 🌸🌸💗💓💞 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 18, 2019 at 7:39pm PST

Yesterday, Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot gave their fans us major Monday motivation with their post-workout pictures. Taking to Instagram, the Nazar fame had shared some of the photos after drilling hard.