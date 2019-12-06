Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has won many hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s show Nazar. Her popularity increased as her character Mohona was loved and it created a buzz on social media. Now, making heads turn she took to Instagram this morning to share her hot pictures flaunting her midriff abs.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a sleeveless monochrome crop top teamed up with denim. Striking a sultry pose, she completed her look with subtle makeup, green eye shadow, a dash of lipstick and hair kept natural letting the tresses to fall.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “That Feel Good Vibes #goodmorning #world #happy #morning #goodvibes #always. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her photos along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the photo, Monalisa looks hot in a silver dress and bold red lips, Vikrant looks dapper in an olive t-shirt and sunglasses on. The duo looks gorgeous together and is giving us major couple goals. While sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Just Between You And Me #love #happiness #together @vikrant8235” (sic).



For the uninitiated, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters. Her love for dancing is known to all. Thus, she has many times showcased her dancing skills. Before Nazar, she participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Later, Monalisa and Vikrant were also seen in Nach Baliye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.