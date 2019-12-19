Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas knows how to make most of her days and how to make her week off turn into a great day. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her smoking hot picture in a sexy red bikini flaunting her curvaceous body. In the photo, she can be seen sitting by the poolside in a plunging neckline hot red bikini teamed up with minimal makeup, a dash of red lipstick and kohl in eyes.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dreaming. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Dreaming …. 🤷‍♀️🏊‍♀️ A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 19, 2019 at 2:43am PST

In another photo, she looks gorgeous in a white top and denim shorts as she strikes a pose with a swimming pool and greenery at the background. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and highlighted cheeks. She captioned the photo as, “The Day Is What You Make It… So Why Not Make It A Great One. (sic)”



Earlier, she has also shared her video running with happiness as she clocked 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “Wohoaaa…. Itni Khushi… “2.6 Million Instagram Family “ ka Pyar mil gaya… #thankyou #friends #instagram #family #love #happiness #gratitude #loveyouall #thankyougod #blessed. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.