Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most-sought actors of the industry. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a sexy bright yellow suit teamed up with a pair of earrings, braided hair, subtle makeup and red lipstick. The picture will remind you of her character Jhuma Boudi from her Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa always ranks on top whenever she uploads a sexy saree picture. Be it ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensational and sultry dance moves or making her way to the top of TRP charts with her latest Star Plus’s show Nazar, the bombshell leaves no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over her. While sharing the picture, Monalisa captions, “⭐️🔥❤️… #smile#behappy #makeuproom #diaries 📸💄 : @yogesh_gupta4545 … (MY TANNED BODY )😢😢😢”.

Check out the picture:



Nazar was her maiden daily soap. She received a positive response for her performance. The makers always try to introduce some new twist and turn in order to keep the audience glued to the screens.

Recently the show completed its 200 episodes and the entire cast was spotted partying. Monalisa took to the photo-sharing app to share a couple of pictures where she was wearing a blackdress, looking absolutely gorgeous.



Nazar also features Sumit Kaul, Niyati Fatnani, Ashita Dhawan and Ritu Chaudhry Seth among others.