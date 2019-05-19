Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has found her feet in the television world now after coming in popular series Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Monalisa keeps on posting bold and hot pictures on Instagram for her fans and recently she uploaded a sexy picture in a red monokini which makes the internet go crazy. Monalisa can be seen posing poolside with a pink tiara made of fresh flowers. She completed her look with straight hair and red lipstick.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa captioned it as, “You Me and A Whole Lot Of Lazy Sunday…. #sunday#lazysunday #waterbaby”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Monalisa’s performance as Mohona in Nazar is being appreciated. Even though the supernatural show has received criticism for promoting black magic, its popularity among the audience is only rising up. From climbing walls to performing action sequences, Monalisa is doing everything for the show that she has not done before.

Treating her fans on the weekend, Monalisa also uploaded a couple of pictures in a black and grey sequence top where she can be seen pouting and putting on the lipstick as she looks in the mirror.

Nazar, on May 3, 2019, completed 200 episodes. It features Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.