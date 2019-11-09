Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her bold looks and every time she uploads a picture on social media, it goes viral, thanks to her immense popularity. Taking to Instagram, Monalisa has uploaded her photo in a floral bright yellow dress and looks smoking hot. She has teamed up her look with bellies, subtle makeup, bold lipstick and kept her hair natural.

In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a sofa chair and flaunting her perfectly toned legs. Striking a sultry pose and giving out killer expressions, she looks hot, as ever.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Stay strong. Make them wonder why you are still smiling. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her sizzling hot picture in donning a maroon saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with subtle makeup, bindi, a pair of golden earrings, a dash of pink lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.

View this post on Instagram 💜💜💜… #nazar 📸: @roi_chandan A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:36am PST



Recently, the Nazar fame has grabbed the Stardust award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. Talking about her struggles, she said, “2016, the year I entered Indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing.”



She further added, “Then Nazar happened, I was initially casted for a smaller character role with few days of work only, but still I took it up because this Lil job will show the world my talent. Thank you Gul Ma’am @gulenaghmakhan and Atif Sir @atifcam and @starplus for seeing the Mohona in me. I will always be grateful for this. Even I didn’t know I could do this. A big thank you, everyone, for acknowledging my hard work as a negative actor. This means so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And with this, I promise to work even harder.”

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.