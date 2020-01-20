Bhojpuri actor Monalisa made her fans drool over her beautiful Instagram clicks in a Banarasi silk saree. She opted for this beautiful Banarasi saree for the shoot of MasterChef India. She can be seen in a peach coloured saree tied perfectly with a golden Kamar Bandh. She teamed up her attire with a beautiful golden choker, a pair of earrings, bangles, a dash of matching lipstick.

Monalisa leaves her fans drooling over her pictures. She captioned her picture, “This Life Is Very Royal 👑…. If We Look At The Distinct Part #feeling #royal #shahidaawat #amul #masterchefindia #ootd @starplus”.

Monalisa chose this outfit for the MasterChef India. She was styled by Sneha Sharma. And, her hair was done by Asha Shellar. She looks engaging in this pretty saree and netizens love her ravishing pictures. The Nazar actor appeared in one of the episodes of MasterChef India and enjoyed the ‘Shahidaawat’.

Monalisa’s splendid Instagram pictures are getting viral and are making headlines for all the right reasons.

Check out her sultry pictures:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.