Bhojpuri hot bomb Rani Chatterjee is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans posted with her day to day life. Making fans go crazy with her killer looks, Rani Chatterjee recently shared a sensuous hot picture where she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder black top. Nailing viewers in her seductive gaze, Rani made fans hearts skip a beat as she posted the picture from her car.

In the shared picture, Rani can be seen wearing a hot shade of orange on her lips with a touch of mascara highlighting her eyelashes and hair falling down on the forehead as she gave a sensuous expression for a candid. She captioned the picture as, “Kuch to Bata zindagi de apna pata zindagi ❤️ #motivationforlife #lifeisbeautiful #mylife”.

Take a look at the picture:

A few days ago, Rani Chatterjee posted a picture in a yellow suit and looked hot in ethnic wear. Fans called her Bhojpuri industry’s Madhuri Dixit.

Rani Chatterjee’s new song titled ‘Silver Bindiya,’ from the film Bemisal Khiladi, featuring Rajinikanth Shukla, has finally released. In the song, Rani and Rajinikanth is seen romancing in the open field. Dressed in beautiful ethnic outfits, she can be seen twinning with her co-actor. She looks hot in the video and her sexy thumkas will definitely win your heart.