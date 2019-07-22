Bhojpuri bombshell and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey is an avid Tik Tok users and keeps uploading her hilarious videos on social media. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share another video where she can be seen grooving to popular Punjabi song ‘Wakhra Swag’. Clad in white ethnic wear, she swags it up in her latest clip. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a dash of red lipstick.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I always loved Kareena Kapoor’s dialogue from Jab We Met “Sikhni hun main Bhatinda ki” #sardarni (sic)”

Take a look at the video here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a bridal avatar from the film Bidaai. Nonetheless, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She captioned it as, “Uthhi aankhein jo baat naa keh saki, jhuki aankhein woh kehati hai #somanymemories #bidaai. (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded a video where she can be seen dancing in a floral dress along with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The adorable video took the internet by storm.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film Jai Veeru alongside Nirahua. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh. She has also set the screens ablaze with her hot dance moves in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya.