Bhojpuri popular actor Amrapali Dubey is currently in London and is shooting for their upcoming film Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. After sharing lovey-dovey pictures, now Nirahua Chalal London actor shared her hot and beautiful picture donning a beige ethnic outfit teamed up with mehndi on her hand, bangles, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of glossy lipstick. She has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back.

In the photo, she can be seen looking out of her hotel room’s window and looks absolutely jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love in London. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has shared a plethora of photos donning a pink sweater and white denim teamed up with long white boots. She was seen striking a pose with Nirahua in Piccadilly Circus in London.

She has also shared her picture, beside the telephone booth with a coffee in her hand.

Recently, she has shared romantic pictures with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav proves that he is her most favourite man and love of her life. The two are standing in front of the London Eye and can be seen romancing. Nirahua has donned a printed jacket and Amrapali wears a hot pink dress. They are so much into themselves and these PDA pictures are all over social media.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.