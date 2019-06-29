Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, who is riding on the success of her latest film Jai Veeru, recently attended the launch of ‘chan of mini theatres’ called ‘Nirahua@Jadooz’ by Dinesh Lal Yadav. For the event, she opted for a silk pink dress and teamed up her look with statement jewellery and white high heels. She kept her hair straight and open. With subtle makeup and a wide smile, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “In this pretty pretty dress at the launch of a chain of mini theatres called Nirahua@Jadooz good luck @dineshlalyadav and your whole team. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her throwback picture in yellow lehenga flaunting her mid-riff abs. She accessorised her look with a nose ring, bangles, sindoor, bindi, a pair of earrings and red lipstick. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Throwback to a special appearance song shoot in film #Binashak (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded her picture donning a floral yellow dress teamed up with a denim jacket. She completed her look with beige footwear, minimal makeup and hair tied in a puff leaving the tresses to fall back. With a peach bag on her one hand and a bucket of popcorn in another, she poses with a wide smile on her face. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey was last seen in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh.