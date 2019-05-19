Ruling fans heart with her beauty and hot avatar, Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey once again sets the internet ablaze with her latest picture. In the photo, she can be seen giving a sultry pose and fans can’t stop swooning over her. Dressed in a red outfit, she has accessorised her look with bold lipstick and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open and it nicely falls on her face. She has also revealed in the caption that she is waiting for ‘someone special’. The captions have made her fans wondering if she is waiting for Dinesh Lal Yadav.

She captioned the picture as, “Waiting for You like.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Waiting for You like ❤️🕰 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on May 18, 2019 at 9:24am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded series of photos along with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The photos are from her brother’s pre-wedding ceremony. She can be seen wearing a black and white outfit with soft curls and minimal makeup. Amrapali looks hot and sexy in the pictures and Nirahua compliments her in a Black suit and grey shirt. The caption says, “Some photos from my brothers Sangeet ceremony with my most favourite man @dineshlalyadav”. (sic)



She began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh.