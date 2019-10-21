One of the popular Bhojpuri actors Amrapali Dubey is a good dancer, actor and now turns a singer for the upcoming festivals. She has the perfect gift for her fans on Chhath Puja. She has lent her voice to a devotional track for the festival dedicated to Lord Surya. The star released her first devotional track of the year, a Chhath Puja song titled ‘Chhathi Maiya Varatiya Safal Kariha’. The song is written by Pyare Lal Yadav and music is given by Om Jha. The song has garnered 70,000 views in a day on YouTube.

Amrapali has sung Chhath song and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote in the caption: ““🙏🏻छठी मईया वरतिया सफल करिहा🙏🏻” कल सुबह आ रहा है मेरा इस साल का पहला छठ गीत सिर्फ़ SRK म्यूज़िक चैनल youtube पर 😍🙏🏻सुनियेगा ज़रूर 😍🙏🏻”.

Chhath Puja holds greater significance in North India where it is one of the major festivals. It is a festival that is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha and is celebrated in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and appease them to grant wishes. The Sun God’s wife Usha is also called Chhathi Maiya and many devotional songs and geet in Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili are attributed to her. This year the festival will be celebrated from Thursday 31 October, 2019 – Sunday, 3 November, 2019.

Watch Amrapali Dubey’s devotional song on Chhath Puja:

The Chhath Puja is being celebrated over four days this year, from 31st October to 3 November 2019, with Surya Shashthi (main day) falling on 3 November 2019.

Last year, Amrapali released her first devotional track, a Chhath Puja song titled ‘Chale Ke Baate Chhathi Ghaat Ae Piya”. The song is written by Pyare Lal Yadav and music is given by Dhananjay Mishra.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has stolen many hearts through her pictures and videos on social media. The diva who is all set to be seen in the movie ‘Rajmahal’ directed by Vishnu Shankar Bellu, has shared a series of BTS (Behind The Scenes) pictures in which she is playing the character of a princess in the movie.