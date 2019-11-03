Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee turned a year older today and the entire industry and fans are pouring their heart-warming wish for Rani Weds Raja actor. Now, actor Amrapali Dubey took to Instagram to wish Rani on her special day. Sharing a hot picture of Rani, Amrapali wrote, “Haaye re hotness happiest birthday to one of the most finest actress of our industry @ranichatterjeeofficial loads of love and blessings to you.(sic)”

In the picture shared, Rani Chatterjee looks ultra-hot in shimmery dress teamed up with glossy pink lipstick, perfect makeup and a pair of earrings.

Rani also commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you my baby @aamrapali1101. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Recently, she has given a power-packed performance on Bigg Boss 13 along with Khesari Lal Yadav. Sharing a post, she wrote, “This weekend hoga dhamakedar dance .. BIGBOSS13 me ..hamare sabke pyare khesari ji ke sath … BIGBOSS13 me .. salman bhi honge #bigboss13 #colors #endemolshine #khesarilalyadav #ranichatterjee Mekeup hair @sahil_anand_aroraCostum @iamkenferns. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, on the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Kasam Durga Ki, Teri Meharbaniyan, Lady Singham and Herapheri. Currently, she is busy shooting for Lady Singham opposite Pawan Singh. She has also taken part in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi but got eliminated in the initial stage of the show.